Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund (NASDAQ:CSQ) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,200 shares, a drop of 17.4% from the November 30th total of 271,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 187,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 34,187.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $416,000.

Shares of CSQ opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $19.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.64.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

About Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund

Calamos Strategic Total Return Fund operates as a Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The Fund seeks total return through a combination of capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of equities, convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds. Its investment services are provided through Calamos Advisors LLC.

