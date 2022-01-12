Calibre Mining Corp. Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.24 Per Share (TSE:CXB)

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB) – Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Calibre Mining in a research report issued on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating and a $2.25 price objective on the stock.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a report on Friday, October 1st. Pi Financial lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of CXB stock opened at C$1.34 on Monday. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.15 and a 12 month high of C$2.36. The company has a market cap of C$455.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.49.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$99.73 million for the quarter.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.