Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. is a leading independent producer of high-quality, specialty hydrocarbon products in North America. Calumet processes crude oil into customized lubricating oils, solvents, and waxes used in consumer, industrial, and automotive products. The Company also produces fuel products including gasoline, diesel fuel and jet fuel. Calumet is based in Indianapolis, Indiana and has three plants located in northwest Louisiana. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMT opened at $15.27 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $17.43.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Group LTD grew its stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 1.3% during the third quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 266,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 26.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

