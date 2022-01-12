Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 12,120 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 381.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,251,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,450,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668,108 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,307,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,601,000 after acquiring an additional 11,326,089 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,024,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,143,000 after acquiring an additional 10,494,530 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in PG&E by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 30,000,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in PG&E by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 37,673,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,149,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. PG&E Co. has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. PG&E’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arno Lockheart Harris acquired 8,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.81 per share, with a total value of $100,089.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.92.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

