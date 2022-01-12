Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 977 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,056 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 9.5% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 35.6% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKYW stock opened at $41.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $43.94. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.51. SkyWest had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $744.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

SKYW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SkyWest from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Cowen lowered SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SkyWest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $689,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

