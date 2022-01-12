Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EVN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth $40,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $47,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $161,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 12.8% in the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 35.6% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVN opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.0477 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

