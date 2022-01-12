Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF (NYSEARCA:HELX) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,720 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF by 48.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HELX opened at $43.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.57. Franklin Genomic Advancements ETF has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $58.61.

