Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $520,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.4% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 36,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 24,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in TransUnion by 114.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRU stock opened at $111.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.71 and a 200 day moving average of $115.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.70 and a beta of 1.31. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $83.11 and a twelve month high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other news, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.44, for a total value of $144,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,567 shares of company stock worth $5,192,812 in the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

