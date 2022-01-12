Canaccord Genuity Group Raises Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) Price Target to GBX 18

Rockhopper Exploration (LON:RKH) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 10 ($0.14) to GBX 18 ($0.24) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 91.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5 ($0.07) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. restated a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 10 ($0.14) price target on shares of Rockhopper Exploration in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

RKH opened at GBX 9.40 ($0.13) on Tuesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a twelve month low of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 12.50 ($0.17). The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.68. The stock has a market cap of £43.10 million and a PE ratio of -4.27.

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

