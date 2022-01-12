Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates “Speculative Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (LON:TXP)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 113.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.71) price objective on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of LON TXP opened at GBX 93.60 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of GBX 37.75 ($0.51) and a 52-week high of GBX 178 ($2.42). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 116.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 100.27. The stock has a market cap of £197.25 million and a P/E ratio of 312.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

