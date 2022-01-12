Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Trading 18.8% Higher

Canada Carbon Inc. (CVE:CCB) traded up 18.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 427,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 147% from the average session volume of 172,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a market cap of C$12.92 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.08.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Read More: Cost Basis

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.