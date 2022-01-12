Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Shares Sold by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 53.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391,468 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,595,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.31% of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce worth $154,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 19.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 166.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,830 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 42.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.09. 12,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,062. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.04. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $84.65 and a 1 year high of $127.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

