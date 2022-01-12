Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.43 Million Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 124.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,178 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,685,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,512,000 after purchasing an additional 5,573,877 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 4.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,795,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,173,000 after buying an additional 488,646 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 0.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,221,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,235,000 after buying an additional 69,078 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,597,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,793,000 after buying an additional 142,191 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 6.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,339,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,553,000 after buying an additional 392,300 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NortonLifeLock stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $19.41 and a one year high of $28.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.33 and its 200 day moving average is $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.73.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. NortonLifeLock had a negative return on equity of 216.09% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLOK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

NortonLifeLock, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

