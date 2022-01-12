Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $2.54 Million Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 169.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,727 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,515 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $56.33 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.32. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.13 and a 12 month high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.16%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 86,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $4,682,831.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald M. Jr. Casey bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Profile

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

