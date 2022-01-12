Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.17 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ES. MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 94.4% in the third quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 4,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 118.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 22,154 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the third quarter valued at $78,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 74,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 121.5% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ES opened at $86.63 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

