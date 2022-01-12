Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $3.55 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 718,413 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in NIO were worth $3,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,635,000. Natixis grew its position in NIO by 114.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,873,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in NIO by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,838,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,992 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in NIO by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,850,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114,782 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised their price objective on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NIO from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.35.

NIO stock opened at $30.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $64.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of -30.32 and a beta of 2.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.30 and its 200 day moving average is $38.80.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

