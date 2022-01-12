Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Invests $3.36 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 13,240 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 70,458.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905,965 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,425,000 after acquiring an additional 904,681 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Gartner by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 763,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $184,888,000 after acquiring an additional 21,370 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 736,111 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $178,287,000 after acquiring an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gartner by 7.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $156,403,000 after acquiring an additional 47,347 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $363.00 to $357.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.00.

In related news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.12, for a total transaction of $37,083.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,459 shares of company stock worth $12,791,207 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $297.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $149.74 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.38. Gartner had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 96.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

