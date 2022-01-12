Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Reduces Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,776 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 7.7% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,651,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 100.8% in the third quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 9,043 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $1,037,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.42.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $165.20 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.34 and a beta of 1.76.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

