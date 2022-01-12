Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Short Interest Update

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 311,700 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the November 30th total of 374,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 76.0 days.

CPXWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at $30.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.93. Capital Power has a 12 month low of $26.39 and a 12 month high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

