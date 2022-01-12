Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CAPITAL PRODUCT PARTNERS L.P. is an international shipping company and leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals. Their fleet of product tankers is fully chartered under medium- to long-term time and bareboat charters. With their modern, state-of-the-art fleet and built-in growth through contracted acquisitions of additional vessels and the potential drop-down of optional vessels from the owner of their General Partner, Capital Maritime & Trading Corp., they are well-positioned to capitalize on the growth dynamics of the product tanker industry, worldwide, as well as pending regulatory changes. “

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of CPLP stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. Capital Product Partners has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $40.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.25 million. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Product Partners by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 44.2% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 18,605 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Product Partners in the third quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capital Product Partners during the second quarter valued at $159,000. 33.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

