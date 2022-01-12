Cardiol Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Trading 2.9% Higher

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)’s stock price traded up 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. 195,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 191% from the average session volume of 67,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.82.

Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on the research and clinical development of anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of cardiovascular disease (CVD). Its product, CardiolRx, is a pharmaceutically produced extra strength oral cannabidiol formulation that is entering a Phase II/III outcomes study in hospitalized patients testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

