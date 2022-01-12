CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Down to $7.76

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.76, but opened at $7.50. CareMax shares last traded at $7.49, with a volume of 300 shares changing hands.

CMAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CareMax in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.05.

Get CareMax alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.50.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.99 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 41.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 400.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CareMax by 444.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $63,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareMax in the third quarter worth $82,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for CareMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.