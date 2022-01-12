Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Lowered to C$240.00 at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$245.00 to C$240.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 41.23% from the company’s previous close.

CJT has been the topic of several other research reports. lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$300.00 to C$295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a research report on Monday, November 1st. NBF reduced their price objective on Cargojet to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cargojet from C$205.00 to C$201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$235.73.

TSE CJT traded up C$7.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$169.93. The company had a trading volume of 92,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,902. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$171.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$185.24. Cargojet has a twelve month low of C$155.42 and a twelve month high of C$221.50.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.61). The business had revenue of C$189.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$180.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

