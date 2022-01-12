Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $12,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $239.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.59. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Carlisle Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.86.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

