Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Lowered to Hold at DNB Markets

DNB Markets cut shares of Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Castellum AB (publ) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of CWQXF opened at $26.00 on Tuesday. Castellum AB has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.43.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

