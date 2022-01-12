C&C Group (LON:CCR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

C&C Group (LON:CCR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 290 ($3.94) price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

CCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 292 ($3.96) price objective on shares of C&C Group in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of C&C Group stock opened at GBX 234.73 ($3.19) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.22. C&C Group has a twelve month low of GBX 202.80 ($2.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 325.60 ($4.42). The company has a market cap of £922.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 235.46 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 237.99.

C&C Group plc manufactures, markets, and distributes cider, beer, wine, spirits, ales, and soft drinks in the Republic of Ireland, Great Britain, and internationally. The company offers its products primarily under the Tennent's, Bulmers, and Magners brand name. It also distributes third party branded beers, wines, spirits, cider, and soft drinks.

