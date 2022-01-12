Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Get Celcuity alerts:

Separately, started coverage on Celcuity in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Celcuity stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.30, a current ratio of 32.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Celcuity has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $190.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.49.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Celcuity will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 319,034 shares in the last quarter. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth approximately $2,856,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the second quarter worth approximately $1,318,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Company Profile

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celcuity (CELC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celcuity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celcuity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.