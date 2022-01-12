Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) PT Lowered to $11.00

Celyad Oncology (NASDAQ:CYAD) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.
CYAD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Celyad Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Celyad Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut Celyad Oncology from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celyad Oncology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.42.
Shares of NASDAQ:CYAD opened at $4.08 on Tuesday. Celyad Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.53 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.29.
Celyad Oncology Company Profile
Celyad Oncology SA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the discovery and development of chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies for cancer. It operates through the following segments: Cardiology and Immuno-Oncology. The Cardiology segment includes the company’s Cardiopoiesis, Corquest, and C-Cathez platforms.
