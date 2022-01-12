Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.17 Million

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. In the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $140.65 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002283 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00062239 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00081267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,363.42 or 0.07674062 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,832.01 or 1.00008161 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00069307 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007464 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 155,939,783 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

