Cerillion (LON:CER) Reaches New 52-Week High at $930.00

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 930 ($12.62) and last traded at GBX 915 ($12.42), with a volume of 11447 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 915 ($12.42).

CER has been the topic of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 665 ($9.03) to GBX 950 ($12.90) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.56) to GBX 1,120 ($15.20) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get Cerillion alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £270.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 860.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 827.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.55%. Cerillion’s payout ratio is currently 0.27%.

About Cerillion (LON:CER)

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.