CGI (NYSE:GIB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIB. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$132.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, November 14th. increased their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.75.

NYSE:GIB opened at $83.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.75. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $74.58 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CGI by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

