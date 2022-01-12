Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Acquired by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 482.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,665 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $32,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 644.4% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRL traded up $2.67 on Wednesday, hitting $360.62. 1,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,227. The company has a 50 day moving average of $368.09 and a 200-day moving average of $398.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.17. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.48 and a 12-month high of $460.21.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.12. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.14% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $895.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $902.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $354.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $480.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $415.50.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

