Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 27.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Chart Industries by 25.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the second quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS opened at $135.74 on Wednesday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.65 and a 12-month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.29). Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chart Industries in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $213.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.44.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

