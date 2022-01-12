Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 2,265 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,988 shares.The stock last traded at $96.87 and had previously closed at $97.82.

The firm has a market capitalization of $916.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $78.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Chase’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Chase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

In other Chase news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $98,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $293,320. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 10.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chase by 1.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chase by 88.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chase by 5.2% during the second quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 15,043 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Chase Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

