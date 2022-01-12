Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Lock-Up Period Will End on January 17th

Chavant Capital Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:CLAYU) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, January 17th. Chavant Capital Acquisition had issued 8,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 20th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Shares of CLAYU stock opened at $10.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLAYU. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,581,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,990,000.

