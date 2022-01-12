Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $125.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CHKP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Check Point Software Technologies stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.39. 719,522 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,615. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75. Check Point Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $137.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average is $118.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $534.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.37 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.29% and a net margin of 38.78%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 90,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 174.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 12,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,689 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $16,481,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 78.1% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 119,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,854,000 after purchasing an additional 52,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

