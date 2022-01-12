China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Shares Up 4.5%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.57 and last traded at $0.57. Approximately 4,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

About China Railway Group (OTCMKTS:CRWOF)

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

