China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $14.51. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 64,264 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Yuchai International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in China Yuchai International by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

