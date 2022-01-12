China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $13.78

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.78 and traded as high as $14.51. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $14.19, with a volume of 64,264 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.
About China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD)
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
See Also: Current Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for China Yuchai International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Yuchai International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.