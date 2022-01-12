Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing precision medicines for kidney diseases. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Aduro Biotech Inc., is based in BERKELEY, Calif. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of KDNY opened at $14.33 on Tuesday. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.90 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.12. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,190.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.56%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew James King sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $67,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vii, L sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,645,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,252,981. 29.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 193.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

