Chromia Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. In the last week, Chromia has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $446.99 million and approximately $102.08 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be bought for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

