Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 331,000 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the November 30th total of 405,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,693,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,843,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 705,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,688,000 after purchasing an additional 132,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 3,725.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after purchasing an additional 421,357 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 334,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,586,000 after purchasing an additional 88,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 232,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHT opened at $42.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.71. Chunghwa Telecom has a 1 year low of $38.49 and a 1 year high of $42.87.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 9.16%.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

