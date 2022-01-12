CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CIXX. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.17.

Shares of CI Financial stock opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a one year low of $12.36 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.20.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $525.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CI Financial will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.84%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIXX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 122.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,614,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198,187 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 130.2% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,300 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 26.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,856,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CI Financial by 34.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,546,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in CI Financial in the third quarter valued at $14,301,000. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

