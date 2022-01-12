CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,628 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $10,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $408,391,000 after buying an additional 75,989 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after purchasing an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 9.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,879,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,888,000 after purchasing an additional 155,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,724,000 after acquiring an additional 49,873 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Wright sold 3,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $434,545.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,522 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,801. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $124.94 on Wednesday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.82 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.32. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.16%.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXPD. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.