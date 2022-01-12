CIBC Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,182 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $18,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $100.99 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.12.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

