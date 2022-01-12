CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,798 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in CSX were worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 200.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,466,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,355,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177,271 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,006,480,000 after purchasing an additional 62,168,569 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,169,571,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415,872 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.1% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 33,265,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $989,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $80.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 25.51%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSX shares. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.03.

In other news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $1,365,680.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CSX Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

