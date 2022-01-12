CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $14.63 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,136 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,335 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $14,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.71.

LOW opened at $249.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.95. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.84 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

