CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $17.09 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,014 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in American Express were worth $17,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 17,221 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 5,917 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $175.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. American Express has a 1 year low of $112.10 and a 1 year high of $189.03.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 17.97%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $179.56.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

