CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 2,367 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Prologis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 3.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in Prologis by 2.5% in the third quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.07.

NYSE PLD opened at $152.99 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.08 and a 12 month high of $169.93. The stock has a market cap of $113.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.09%.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total transaction of $201,756.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.