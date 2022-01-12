CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 22,797 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 237,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,797 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.21% of Stantec worth $11,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stantec by 8.6% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.46.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at $53.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Stantec Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.09 and a 52-week high of $58.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stantec had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $740.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.32 million. As a group, analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

