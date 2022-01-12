CIBC Cuts Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) Price Target to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (OTCMKTS:CFPUF) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CIBC from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFPUF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canfor Pulp Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canfor Pulp Products from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.70.

Shares of Canfor Pulp Products stock opened at $4.82 on Monday. Canfor Pulp Products has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.38.

Canfor Pulp Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, supply, and sale of pulp and paper products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segments. The Pulp segment includes the purchase of residual fibre, and production and sale of pulp products in Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft and Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp mills.

